Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 131,493 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $234,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $395.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.58 and a 200 day moving average of $402.45. The company has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

