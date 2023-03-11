Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,809,778 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,811,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809,778 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $252,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

