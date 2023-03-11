Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 629,279 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 629,279 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.30% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $235,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,963,000 after buying an additional 261,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 125.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,789,000 after buying an additional 200,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7,185.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 147,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,716,000 after buying an additional 145,424 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Insider Activity

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $249.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.94.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.83 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.86 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

