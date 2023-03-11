Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

