Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 81,155 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,902.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,155 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,814.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,166,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,381,237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,329,215 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,927.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,084,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,181,083,000 after acquiring an additional 31,452,549 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045,038 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

