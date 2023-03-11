ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 295,212 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 208,827 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 8,839.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 88,393 shares during the period.

BATS:UVXY opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20.

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

