Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $167.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $177.55.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and have sold 19,508 shares worth $3,067,278. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

