Putnam Investments LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $116.98 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.04. The company has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.64%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

