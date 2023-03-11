Putnam Investments LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,491. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCYT. Raymond James lowered shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

