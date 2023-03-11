Putnam Investments LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 114.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,087 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 2,218.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 48,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SABRP opened at $65.55 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $149.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $1.625 dividend. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

