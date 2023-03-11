Putnam Investments LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,908 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hologic by 30.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Shares of HOLX opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

