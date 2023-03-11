Putnam Investments LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Crane worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Crane Price Performance

NYSE CR opened at $110.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.85. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

