Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.38% of Premier Financial worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Premier Financial Price Performance

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $76.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Stories

