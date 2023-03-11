Putnam Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth $49,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Amdocs by 32.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 262.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs Increases Dividend

NASDAQ DOX opened at $90.73 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.