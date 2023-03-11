Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XHR. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

