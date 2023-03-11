Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of AVB opened at $165.53 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.69 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.97 and a 200-day moving average of $177.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading

