Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $12.72 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $350.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $71,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,199,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $209,133. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.