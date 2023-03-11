Putnam Investments LLC Sells 5,685 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total value of $300,548.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total transaction of $300,548.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $184,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,071 shares of company stock worth $994,205 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 5.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on MLAB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.00 and a 200 day moving average of $166.04. The firm has a market cap of $872.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.57 and a beta of 0.70. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $268.38.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -220.68%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

