Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issued By KeyCorp

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.69. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $14.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.12 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PDCE. StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

PDC Energy stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $448,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,287,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,555. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

