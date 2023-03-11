Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Issued By Wedbush

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.68). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 814.73% and a negative return on equity of 47.38%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,964,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 189,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,707,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,011,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,793,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,702 shares of company stock worth $97,205. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

