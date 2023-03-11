Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Allakos Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allakos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Allakos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLK. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.50. Allakos has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 800.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

