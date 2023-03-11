Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Biodesix, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Biodesix in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biodesix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biodesix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 741.60% and a negative net margin of 171.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

BDSX stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.50. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 189,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $312,963.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,309,189 shares in the company, valued at $33,510,161.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 189,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $312,963.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,309,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,510,161.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Hutton sold 16,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $29,300.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 349,675 shares of company stock worth $610,564 and sold 24,366 shares worth $43,859. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,370,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 558,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

