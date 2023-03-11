Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.87. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $112.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.70. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

