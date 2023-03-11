Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for First Watch Restaurant Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

FWRG stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $905.49 million, a P/E ratio of 127.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

