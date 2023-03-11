Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Cut by KeyCorp

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a report released on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.55. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 257,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 76,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 5.92%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

