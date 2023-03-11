Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Marcus Co. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marcus in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Marcus Stock Performance

Marcus Announces Dividend

Shares of MCS opened at $15.39 on Thursday. Marcus has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $484.94 million, a PE ratio of -34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently -45.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $48,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $22,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 31.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Marcus by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

