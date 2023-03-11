Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Full House Resorts, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Full House Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Full House Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Full House Resorts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Wednesday.

FLL stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $270.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.83. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Full House Resorts news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,070 shares of company stock valued at $100,283. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 3,475.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 624,410 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 430,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 180,274 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

