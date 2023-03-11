Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for John Bean Technologies Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

JBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $105.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.65. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $32,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,447.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $89,841. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

