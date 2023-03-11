Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Decreased by Analyst

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perpetual Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perpetual Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Perpetual Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.70 target price on Perpetual Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
