Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 9,997 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ATI were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in ATI during the first quarter valued at about $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ATI by 70.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ATI by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ATI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

ATI Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ATI stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI Company Profile

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

