Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,253,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,054,180 shares of company stock worth $243,764,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Stories

