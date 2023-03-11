Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 236.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in agilon health by 72.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

AGL opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 1.09. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $197,817.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,811.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $197,817.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,811.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,864 shares of company stock worth $1,515,177 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

