Quantamental Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 132.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,903,772.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $134.49 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

