Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Receives $15.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on RADI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 106.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %

About Radius Global Infrastructure

RADI stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

