Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079 ($25.00).

RAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,720 ($20.68) to GBX 2,000 ($24.05) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Investec cut Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($26.39) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rathbones Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,950 ($23.45) to GBX 2,100 ($25.25) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

RAT stock opened at GBX 1,980 ($23.81) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,087.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,963.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,414.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,553.28 ($18.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,245 ($27.00).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 56 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,243.90%.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

