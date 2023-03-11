Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079 ($25.00).
RAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,720 ($20.68) to GBX 2,000 ($24.05) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Investec cut Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($26.39) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rathbones Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,950 ($23.45) to GBX 2,100 ($25.25) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Rathbones Group Price Performance
RAT stock opened at GBX 1,980 ($23.81) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,087.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,963.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,414.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,553.28 ($18.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,245 ($27.00).
Rathbones Group Increases Dividend
About Rathbones Group
Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.
Read More
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.