Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.38.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.0 %

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$18.48 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$10.99 and a 12-month high of C$20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.