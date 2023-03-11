Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Increased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 780.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $110.29. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

