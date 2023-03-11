Record plc (LON:REC) Insider Neil Record Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) insider Neil Record sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11), for a total value of £1,840,000 ($2,212,602.21).

Record Trading Down 4.5 %

LON REC opened at GBX 87 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £173.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 1.07. Record plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 102 ($1.23). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Record Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

