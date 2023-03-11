Record plc (LON:REC) Insider Neil Record Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) insider Neil Record sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11), for a total value of £1,840,000 ($2,212,602.21).
Record Trading Down 4.5 %
LON REC opened at GBX 87 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £173.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 1.07. Record plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 102 ($1.23). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.
Record Company Profile
