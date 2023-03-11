Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Raised to GBX 650

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 644 ($7.74) to GBX 650 ($7.82) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 499 ($6.00) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.82) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.34) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 565 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 466 ($5.60) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 549.11 ($6.60).

RDW opened at GBX 470.60 ($5.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 510.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 472.96. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 871.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 5,925.93%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

