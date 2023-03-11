Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Relay Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RLAY. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $35.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,541.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,541.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,190. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

