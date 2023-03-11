Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 525 ($6.31) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.82) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.00) to GBX 640 ($7.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Shore Capital restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.76) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 617.50 ($7.43).

RTO opened at GBX 519 ($6.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3,460.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 510.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 518.01. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 565.40 ($6.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

