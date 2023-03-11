Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viemed Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Bloom Burton issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viemed Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. Bloom Burton analyst P. Pandurangan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Viemed Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Viemed Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

TSE:VMD opened at C$12.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 0.90. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of C$5.53 and a 1-year high of C$12.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.65.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

