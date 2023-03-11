Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SM Energy’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.08.

NYSE SM opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 4.42. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 677.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

