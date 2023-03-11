Research Analysts Set Expectations for HSBC Holdings plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of HSBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HSBC’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HSBC’s FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 840 ($10.10) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.02) to GBX 775 ($9.32) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.85) to GBX 650 ($7.82) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.52) to GBX 780 ($9.38) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $678.22.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 509.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in HSBC by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

