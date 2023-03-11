Research Analysts Set Expectations for Immuneering Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immuneering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for Immuneering’s current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immuneering’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMRX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $199.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -1.94. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 119.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 102.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 407,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 158.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 498,479 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

