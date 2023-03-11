Reviewing CareCloud (CCLD) & The Competition

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) is one of 425 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CareCloud to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

CareCloud has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CareCloud and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 1 0 3.00 CareCloud Competitors 1881 12526 26175 593 2.62

Earnings & Valuation

CareCloud currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.47%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 25.99%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares CareCloud and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $138.83 million $5.43 million -4.61 CareCloud Competitors $1.88 billion $231.20 million 8.50

CareCloud’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud. CareCloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of CareCloud shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud 1.14% 1.55% 1.15% CareCloud Competitors -59.22% -100.24% -10.25%

Summary

CareCloud beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. operates as a healthcare information technology (IT) company. engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The Healthcare IT offers proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solution, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications. The Practice management segment offers medical practices as well as telemedicine, management, bill-paying and financial advisory services. The company was founded by Mahmud Haq in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

