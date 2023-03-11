Reviewing Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 26.23% 12.69% 1.25% RBB Bancorp 33.47% 13.78% 1.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Civista Bancshares and RBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 RBB Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 38.92%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.30%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Civista Bancshares and RBB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $150.33 million 2.05 $39.43 million $2.59 7.56 RBB Bancorp $192.22 million 1.64 $64.33 million $3.33 4.98

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Civista Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Civista Bancshares pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Civista Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

About RBB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts. The company was founded in January 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.