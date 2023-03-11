Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Head-To-Head Survey

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rexel and Logiq’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexel N/A N/A N/A $0.76 32.09 Logiq $34.65 million 0.13 -$6.54 million ($0.56) -0.63

Rexel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexel 0 2 3 0 2.60 Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rexel and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Rexel presently has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.99%. Given Rexel’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rexel is more favorable than Logiq.

Profitability

This table compares Rexel and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexel N/A N/A N/A Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Rexel shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rexel beats Logiq on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexel

Rexel S.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks. It also provides solar modules and inverters; connected lighting, intelligent home system, home control touch screen, and smart thermostat products; residential chargers, commercial stations, and charging cables for electric vehicles; electric motors, variable speed drives, programmable logic controllers, and computers and operator interface; and fastening systems, electrical power and control, and valves and instrumentation products. The company offers products, services, and solutions in the fields of technical supply, automation, and energy management related to the construction, renovation, maintenance, and production. It operates a network of approximately 1,900 branches in 24 countries. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

