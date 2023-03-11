Robin George Williams Purchases 5,000 Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) insider Robin George Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 319 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £15,950 ($19,179.89).

Headlam Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:HEAD opened at GBX 313 ($3.76) on Friday. Headlam Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 230 ($2.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 405 ($4.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £252.43 million, a PE ratio of 978.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 331.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 294.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16.

Headlam Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $6.20. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,687.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Headlam Group Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.81) price objective on shares of Headlam Group in a report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

See Also

