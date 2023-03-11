Rocket Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 23,461 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical volume of 14,364 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,318,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 36,200 shares of company stock worth $286,156 in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after buying an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,691,000 after buying an additional 699,078 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

